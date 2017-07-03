Fitch Rates Nigeria's USD Diaspora Bonds 'B+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nigeria's USD300m 5.625% senior unsecured bonds a final rating of 'B+'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating that Fitch assigned on 14 June 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The final rating is in line with Nigeria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to changes in Nige