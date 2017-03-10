March 10 Solocal Group SA:
* Requested from Euronext Paris that the trading of its
shares (local FR0012938884) resumes from the opening of the
Paris stock exchange on Friday March 10, 2017
* Says proceedings initiated by Benjamin Jayet for obtaining
a decision on merits of annulment of certain decisions taken at
December 15 AGM recalled in press release of March 8 are still
ongoing
* Court of Appeal of Versailles by a decision rendered on
March 9, 2017, upheld the order of the President of The
Commercial Court of Nanterre of January 13, 2017
* Says settlement and delivery of rights issue and
allocation of free shares and settlement of securities subscribe
by creditors to occur on March 13
* Says total shares subscribed by creditors pursuant to
share capital increase without preferential subscription rights
for an amount of 363.2 million euros ($384.6 million)including
issue premium
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
