BRIEF-Solocal Group: Capital increase of approx. 398.48 million euros

March 3 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA:

* Success of capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* Capital increase of approximately 398.48 million euros ($419.36 million)(including issue premium), at the subscription price of 1 euro per share

* 272,650,250 new shares subscribed in cash by shareholders on an irreducible and reducible basis, corresponding to a cash subscription rate of 68.42 percent, ie 272.65 million euros

* Shareholders and new investors will hold 64.20 percent of capital post-restructuring, creditors will hold 35.80 percent