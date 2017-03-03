FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Solocal Group: Capital increase of approx. 398.48 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 3, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Solocal Group: Capital increase of approx. 398.48 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA:

* Success of capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* Capital increase of approximately 398.48 million euros ($419.36 million)(including issue premium), at the subscription price of 1 euro per share

* 272,650,250 new shares subscribed in cash by shareholders on an irreducible and reducible basis, corresponding to a cash subscription rate of 68.42 percent, ie 272.65 million euros

* Shareholders and new investors will hold 64.20 percent of capital post-restructuring, creditors will hold 35.80 percent Source text: bit.ly/2lkUM5q Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.