* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
Feb 28 Solon Eiendom ASA:
* Solon Eiendom sold 35 homes for 323 million Norwegian crowns ($38.62 million) in Q4 of 2016
* Revenue increased 36 pct in Q4 2016 compared to Q4 2015
* Board will propose a dividend of 50,000,000 crowns for 2016
* Q4 operating profit 6.2 million crowns versus 10.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.