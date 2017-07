July 14 (Reuters) - SOLTEQ OYJ:

* "WE WILL MAINTAIN OUR EARLIER GUIDANCE CONCERNING ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017"

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 15.8 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.6 MILLION ‍​ VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO