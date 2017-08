Feb 17 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc:

* Q4 revenue 17.7 million euros ($18.88 million) versus 20.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating result 702,000 euros versus 230,000 euros year ago

* Proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of eur 0.05 euro per share will be paid for each share

* 2017 adjusted operating profit is expected to grow compared to financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)