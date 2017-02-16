FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Solteq to purchase majority of Tuko's store and inventory replenishment services
February 16, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Solteq to purchase majority of Tuko's store and inventory replenishment services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc:

* Says to purchase the majority of Tuko's store and inventory replenishment services, thereby strengthening its analytics expertise

* Tuko Logistics Osuuskunta will incorporate its business operations that focus on store and inventory replenishment into a company to be established

* Solteq will acquire 51 percent of the company

* Tuko will hold 49 percent of company to be established

* Parties have agreed not to publish price of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

