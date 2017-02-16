BRIEF-Solteq to purchase majority of Tuko's store and inventory replenishment services

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc:

* Says to purchase the majority of Tuko's store and inventory replenishment services, thereby strengthening its analytics expertise

* Tuko Logistics Osuuskunta will incorporate its business operations that focus on store and inventory replenishment into a company to be established

* Solteq will acquire 51 percent of the company

* Tuko will hold 49 percent of company to be established

* Parties have agreed not to publish price of transaction