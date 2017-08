BRIEF-Sonaecom FY EBITDA down 16.6 pct YoY

March 13 (Reuters) - Sonaecom SGPS SA:

* FY net profit 48.1 million euros ($51.3 million)versus 34.6 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 17.9 million euros versus 21.5 million euros year ago

* FY turnover 130.5 million euros versus 129.5 million euros year ago

* Board approves proposal of gross dividend of 0.077 euros per share

* Cash position of 204.2 million euros at end-Dec, up 35.2 million euros versus year ago

