March 24 Songa Bulk As (SBULK-ME.OL)

* Acquisition of two kamsarmaxes

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire two kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2008 at tsuneishi japan (82,107 dwt) and 2011 at hyundai samho korea (81,502 dwt). Vessels have been acquired at an aggregate sum of usd 32.85 million

* The 2011 built vessel will delivered by mid May and the 2008 built vessel within the end of September. The 2011 built vessel has a charter party attached with a duration until end November 2017 at USD 8,075 per day net

* This brings the total fleet of the Company to seven vessels

* Further the company has chartered out Songa Flama for a one year time charter period commencing upon delivery of the vessel in early April, at USD 9,880 per day net