May 29 (Reuters) - SONGA BULK AS:

* Potential Issuance of 5-Year Senior Secured Bond

* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)