FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q2 loss per share $0.33
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q2 loss per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Sonic Foundry Inc:

* Sonic Foundry announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to $8.6 million

* Sonic foundry inc says billings totaled $9.2 million in q2 of 2017, a decline of 10% compared to last year's same period

* Sonic Foundry Inc says unearned revenue from services and products decreased $1.4 million, or 10% to $12.7 million as of march 31, 2017

* Sonic foundry -announced a restructuring that targets a reduction in corporate overhead expenses between $2 and $3 million annually

* Sonic foundry inc -announced a restructuring that targets reduces level of revenue required to break-even by approximately $3 to $4 million

* Sonic foundry -restructuring plans include reducing headcount and consolidating certain functional areas, re-organizing sales team

* Sonic foundry inc says restructuring initiatives will result in a non-material charge to fiscal q3 earnings

* Sonic foundry inc says withdrawing previously issued annual guidance and will re-evaluate providing guidance at start of next fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.