FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sonoco Products Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sonoco Products Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 sales $1.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products - full-year 2017 base earnings guidance has been updated to a range of $2.73 to $2.83

* Sonoco Products - first-quarter 2017 sales for consumer packaging segment were $482 million, compared with $527 million in 2016

* Sonoco Products - base earnings for Q2 of 2017 are estimated to be in range of $0.67 to $0.73 per diluted share

* First-Quarter 2017 sales for paper and industrial converted products segment were $443 million, up from $423 million in 2016

* Sonoco Products - 2017 operating cash flow and free cash flow are expected to be approximately $470 million and $125 million, respectively

* Sonoco Products - Q1 2017 GAAP results included $0.06 per diluted share, after tax, in restructuring costs and acquisition-related expenses

* Sonoco Products - actively exploring further growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions in consumer packaging and protective solutions

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.