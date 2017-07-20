FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q2 core earnings per share $0.71
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Politics
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q2 core earnings per share $0.71

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 sales $1.24 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co - ‍full-year 2017 base earnings guidance is expected to be a range of $2.73 to $2.80​

* Sonoco Products Co - ‍Sonoco expects third-quarter 2017 base earnings to be in range of $0.71 to $0.77 per diluted share​

* Sonoco Products Co - sees ‍2017 operating cash flow and free cash flow approximately $445 million and $100 million, respectively​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co qtrly consumer packaging segment sales rose 2.0 percent

* Sonoco Products Co qtrly paper and industrial converted products segment sales grew by 8.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.