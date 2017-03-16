BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 16 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals announces results from Sebuderm™ gel study in treatment of Seborrheic Dermatitis
* IGA of efficacy improvement from baseline was 33% at day 14 and 52% at day 28 for the study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* Luna Gold Securityholders and JDL Gold shareholders approve merger to form Trek Mining Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: