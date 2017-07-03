July 3Sonoscape Medical Corp :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 109.7 percent to 127.7 percent, or to be 70 million yuan to 76 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (33.4 million yuan)

* Says increased gross margin as main reason for the forecast

