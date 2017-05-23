FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Sonus Networks Inc:

* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions

* Sonus Networks Inc - transaction values combined company at an enterprise value of approximately $745 million

* Sonus Networks Inc - deal expected to be substantially accretive to Sonus' non-GAAP EPS in 2018

* Sonus Networks Inc - deal projected to have annual cost synergies of $40-$50 million by end of 2018

* Sonus Networks Inc - post-annualized synergies, combined co expected to generate at least $100 million in annual EBITDA, with 2020 EBITDA seen to be approximately $140 million

* Sonus Networks Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Sonus Networks Inc - combined company will have an estimated net cash position of $40 million to $45 million at time of close

* Sonus Networks Inc - combined company to issue about 50 million shares to Genband's equity owners and $22.5 million of consideration in form of an unsecured note

* Sonus Networks Inc - Sonus and Genband shareholders will each own approximately 50% of combined company

* Sonus Networks Inc says chief executive officer of combined company will be dolan

* Sonus Networks Inc says Daryl Raiford, chief financial officer of Genband, will serve as chief financial officer of combined company

* Sonus Networks Inc says board of combined company will have five representatives designated by Genband and four representatives designated by Sonus

* Sonus Networks Inc says Sonus reconfirms its q2 2017 and full year 2017 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $53.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $253.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonus Networks Inc - intends to update its guidance to include Genband following close of transaction, which is expected to occur in second half of 2017

* Sonus Networks Inc - each Sonus shareholder will receive one share of common stock in combined company for each existing Sonus share they own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.