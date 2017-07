July 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Sony Corp is in the final stages of talks to acquire French music distribution and label services provider Believe Digital - Nikkei

* Sony Music Entertainment will obtain majority stake in Believe Digital from current shareholders, for an estimated 40 billion yen to 50 billion yen - Nikkei‍​ Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2uhQCPC) Further company coverage: