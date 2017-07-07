BRIEF-Jewellery maker Pandora expands alliance with Disney to Europe, Middle East and Asia
* PANDORA EXPANDS STRATEGIC CORPORATE ALLIANCE WITH DISNEY TO EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
July 7 Soo Kee Group Ltd-
* Entry Into Agreements In Relation To The Proposed Jv In Thailand With Aurora Design Co Ltd
* love & co. International had on 7 july 2017, entered into a joint venture agreement
* Love & co. And jvc had on 7 july 2017, entered into a licensing and supply agreement
* Love & co. And aurora will hold 40% and 60% of equity interest in jvc
* Under terms of jv, love & co. To subscribe for 1,200 shares in jvc for thb12.0 million, & aurora to subscribe for 1,800 jvc shares for thb18.0 million
* Love & co shall supply exclusively to jvc gold and diamond products for sale to retail customers in thailand
* Love & co.'s entry into licensing agreement is not expected to have a material impact on eps for current financial year ending 31 dec 2017
* Announces signing of agreement with Onward Global Fashion Co to form a new 50:50 JV company to operate its business in Japan