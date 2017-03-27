FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sophiris Bio Q4 loss per share $0.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sophiris Bio Q4 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Sophiris Bio Inc:

* Sophiris Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and key corporate highlights

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Sophiris Bio Inc - at dec 31, 2016, co had cash, cash equivalents and securities available-for-sale of $29.0 million and working capital of $27.8 million

* Sophiris Bio Inc - expects to receive six-month biopsy data for all patients in late 2017 or early 2018

* Sophiris Bio Inc - expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through end of 2018

* Sophiris Bio- not planning on pursuing second phase 3 trial in bph,unless can secure development partner to fund new trial,obtain other financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.