3 months ago
BRIEF-Sophos Group says FY 2017 results ahead of expectations
#IT Services & Consulting
May 17, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sophos Group says FY 2017 results ahead of expectations

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Sophos Group Plc:

* FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million

* FY17 reported billings grew 18.2% to $632.1 million, or by 19.9% at constant currency

* Cash flow growth exceptionally strong, with unlevered free cash flow almost tripling to $133.4 million

* Very strong performance from Sophos Central, growing 220% to $87.7 million from $27.4 million in prior year

* Final dividend of 3.3 US cents per share, an increase of 200%; total dividend for year of 4.6 US cents, an increase of 156% over prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

