6 months ago
BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group FY net profit group share up at 150.4 million euros
February 27, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group FY net profit group share up at 150.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA:

* FY revenue 3.74 billion euros ($3.95 billion) versus 3.58 billion euros year ago

* FY net profit group share 150.4 million euros versus 84.4 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit 240.2 million euros versus 152.6 million euros year ago

* In UK, Brexit had no material impact on business in FY; British pound fell by avg of 11.4 percent against euro, generating a translation loss of 117.5 million euros

* Sopra steria will propose payment of FY dividend of 2.20 euros per share

* For 2017 expects organic revenue growth of between 2 percent and 3 percent

* For 2017 expects operating margin on business activity of around 8.5 percent

* For 2017 expects free cash flow in excess of 150 million euros

* SSCL is likely to see its revenue decline in 2017 by around 45 million pounds ($55.9 million) year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9466 euros) ($1 = 0.8051 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

