April 27 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA:

* Q1 revenue 953.7 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus 913.2 million euros year ago

* Increase in operating margin to be more pronounced in the second half of the year than in the first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)