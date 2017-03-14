FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sopra Steria to launch employee purchase plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 14, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sopra Steria to launch employee purchase plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA:

* Announces launch of an employee purchase plan reserved for employees belonging to an employee savings plan

* Offer will be carried out via transfer of existing treasury shares and/or shares bought back in advance by Sopra Steria Group under a share buyback programme

* Offer will involve a maximum of 220,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 110,000 shares purchased by employees and 110,000 free shares awarded as employer`s matching contribution

* Purchase price will be equal to 100 percent of benchmark price, corresponding to average of weighted average prices for CO's shares on Euronext Paris Market preceding March 29, 2017

* Offer is not proposed in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.