BRIEF-Sopra Steria to launch employee purchase plan

March 14 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA:

* Announces launch of an employee purchase plan reserved for employees belonging to an employee savings plan

* Offer will be carried out via transfer of existing treasury shares and/or shares bought back in advance by Sopra Steria Group under a share buyback programme

* Offer will involve a maximum of 220,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 110,000 shares purchased by employees and 110,000 free shares awarded as employer`s matching contribution

* Purchase price will be equal to 100 percent of benchmark price, corresponding to average of weighted average prices for CO's shares on Euronext Paris Market preceding March 29, 2017

