BRIEF-Intrepid Potash says amends pact with noteholders
* Intrepid Potash says entered into a fourth amendment to amended and restated note purchase agreement with noteholders - sec filing
June 30 Sigma Designs Inc
* Soros Fund Management reports purchase of 82,083 shares of Sigma Designs Inc's common stock on June 29 at $5.85 per share - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management's purchase of the Sigma Designs' shares were for the account of Quantum Partners LP
* India Globalization Capital Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing