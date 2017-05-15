BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple, cuts share stake in Netflix

May 15 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple Inc of 1,400 shares - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in American Airlines Group Inc to 116,950 shares

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Netflix Inc by 12.9 percent to 131,966 shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)