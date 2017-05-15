BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Citigroup, McDonalds

May 15 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 109,800 shares in Citigroup Inc - sec filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 402,500 shares in Conocophillips

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 6,200 shares in International Business Machines

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 2,000 shares in McDonalds Corp

* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)