BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial

April 3 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial

* In addition, from a safety standpoint, HITM-SIR protocol was well tolerated

* There were no grade 4 or grade 5 events related to anti-cea car-t, sirt, or combination

* All colitis episodes resolved with il-2 dose reductions

* Sorrento - "anti-cea car-t hai may represent a safe & well tolerated component of novel multi-modality regimens capable of meaningful disease control."