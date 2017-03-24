March 24 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento Therapeutics- on March 23, 2017, co, units,
Hercules entered into a fourth amendment to that certain loan
and security agreement
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - loan agreement provides for a
term loan of up to $75.0 million, subject to funding in multiple
tranches
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - under amendment, hercules
reduced minimum amount of unrestricted cash that company must
maintain under loan agreement
* Sorrento Therapeutics-as per amendment, co to repay to
hercules, without repayment penalty, $20.0 million of
outstanding principal, unpaid interest accrued thereon
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - under amendment, parties
agreed to change date by which company must achieve a
fundraising milestone
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - in accordance with amendment,
on March 23, 2017, company repaid repayment amount
Source text:(bit.ly/2mXTlpH)
