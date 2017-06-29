BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q4 revenue $5.70 bln-$6.10 bln
June 29 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento Therapeutics announced FDA authorization of IND to commence clinical trial of RTX in intractable cancer pain
* Intends to initiate Phase 1b clinical trial of RTX administered by epidural injection for treatment of cancer associated pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, June 29 Canada wants a single federal authority to assess the potential impact of oil pipelines and mines, officials said on Thursday, a move that could help quell protests that have blocked a series of major projects.