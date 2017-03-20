FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sorrento, Wildcat announce resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* Sorrento and Wildcat announce resolution

* Sorrento Therapeutics - reached mutual resolution with wildcat capital with respect to Wildcat's seeking of inspection of co's private placement

* Sorrento Therapeutics - co and Wildcat have engaged in talks relating to steps needed to undertake in order to increase Sorrento's shareholder value

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - as part of its core immuno-oncology business, sorrento is preparing to file an IND for at least one car-T phase I study

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - Sorrento makes no admission of liability or wrongdoing in connection with Wildcat's inspection demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

