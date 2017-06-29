June 29Sosei Group Corp

* Says its unit Heptares Therapeutics and PeptiDream Inc , a public Tokyo-based biopharmaceutical company, have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialise novel therapeutics targeting an undisclosed G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) with an important role in inflammatory diseases

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JfvDjh

