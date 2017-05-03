May 3 Sosei Group Corp :

* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary Sosei R&D Limited signs an investment agreement with MiNA (Holdings) Limited, which is the holding company of UK-based bio-medical firm MiNA Therapeutics Limited

* According to the agreement, the company will pay 35 million pounds for a 25.6 percent voting power and 140 million pounds for the options for potentially 100 percent stake of MiNA

