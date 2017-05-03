Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
May 3 Sosei Group Corp :
* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary Sosei R&D Limited signs an investment agreement with MiNA (Holdings) Limited, which is the holding company of UK-based bio-medical firm MiNA Therapeutics Limited
* According to the agreement, the company will pay 35 million pounds for a 25.6 percent voting power and 140 million pounds for the options for potentially 100 percent stake of MiNA
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6SpKZ9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG/MOSCOW Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.