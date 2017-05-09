BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32

May 9 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:
* Sotherly hotels inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32
* Qtrly adjusted FFO available to common holders per share and unit $0.32
* Qtrly total revenue $38.7 million versus $37.8 million
* Sotherly Hotels Inc -sees FY total revenue $156 million to $158.5 million
* Sees FY FFO per share and unit $1.07 to $1.12
* Sotherly Hotels Inc - sees FY adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit $1.02 to $1.10
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S