FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* Sotherly hotels inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32

* Qtrly adjusted FFO available to common holders per share and unit $0.32

* Qtrly total revenue $38.7 million versus $37.8 million

* Sotherly Hotels Inc -sees FY total revenue $156 million to $158.5 million

* Sees FY FFO per share and unit $1.07 to $1.12

* Sotherly Hotels Inc - sees FY adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit $1.02 to $1.10

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.