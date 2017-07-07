'Making Money' host Charles Payne suspended from Fox Business Network
July 6 "Making Money" host Charles Payne was suspended from Fox Business Network, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
July 7Sotsu Co Ltd
* Says it appoints Takashi Izuhara as new president of the company to replace Takehiko Aoki, effective Sept. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BuwLXb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 6 "Making Money" host Charles Payne was suspended from Fox Business Network, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
* 'Making Money' host Charles Payne has been suspended from fox business network pending further investigation- Fox Business Network spokeswoman Further company coverage: