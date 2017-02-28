BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics announces $12.5 mln financing - SEC Filing
* Entered into securities purchase agreement for private placement with "a select group of accredited investors" - SEC Filing
* Soundcloud expands its consumer subscription offering with new, mid-priced plan
* Soundcloud says "new, on-demand, mid-priced plan, soundcloud go, is priced at $4.99"
* Soundcloud- additional exclusive product features for soundcloud go+ will be announced later this year
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.
* Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in Trade Desk Inc as of February 28