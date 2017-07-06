Microsoft to cut "thousands" of jobs - source
July 6 Microsoft Corp plans to cut "thousands" of jobs, with a majority of them outside the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* SoundCloud says took the step to let go of 173 SoundCloud staffers and consolidated the team into two offices: Berlin and New York - blog
* SoundCloud says by reducing costs and continuing revenue growth, on path to profitability and in control of SoundCloud's independent future - blog Source text - bit.ly/2sQDuMq
BUECKEBURG, Germany, July 6 The German defence ministry on Thursday said there would be no "free passes" for any bidders in a nearly 4-billion-euro helicopter deal, a day after Europe's Airbus urged the government to ensure German firms got a big share of the pie.