GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shrug off Trump controversy, look to Yellen
* Wall St shares recover from Russia Gate worries, but dollar hurt
July 11 Source Energy Services Ltd
* Source Energy Services provides an update and announces upcoming earnings release
* Expected source will land its first unit train of proppant at fox creek in q3 of 2017
* Sees terminal will be fully completed during q4 of 2017
* Source expects to be earning revenue from its fourth sahara unit during the fourth quarter of 2017
* Source Energy Services - source's third sahara unit is currently under construction and expected to be earning revenue in the third quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp is considering selling its website certification business, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion and extricate it from a feud with Alphabet Inc's Google, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.