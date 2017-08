May 31(Reuters) - Sourcenext Corp

* Says it signed a business alliance agreement with IMC, Inc., which is engaged in sales of personal computer software, on May 31

* Says two companies will cooperate on the sales of IMC's product Movavi Video Suite in Japan

* Says the business will start in June

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9Lk3qm

