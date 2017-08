April 24(Reuters) - Sourcenext Corp

* Says it signed an agreement with a China-based company ChineseSkill Co,Ltd, which is engaged in the planning, development and sales of the language learning app, on April 24

* Says ChineseSkill licenses the company to sell a Chinese learning app in Japan from May

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ugczqR

