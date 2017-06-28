MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
June 28 (Reuters) -
* South African Airways said to favor Vodacom executive, Vuyani Jarana, as CEO - Bloomberg citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2shzvNt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled it a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.