BRIEF-South African Constitutional Court gives order on payment of social welfare grants

March 17 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* Net 1 UEPS -South African constitutional court gave order regarding continued payment of social grants when current contract between cash paymaster and Sassa expires

* Net 1 UEPS -essentially, current contract between cps and sassa has been extended for a further period of 12 months under current contract's terms

* Net 1 UEPS -Sassa, cash paymaster to ensure payment of social grants to grant beneficiaries from 1 April until entity other than CPS is able to do so

* Net 1 UEPS -declaration of invalidity of contract is further suspended for 12-month period from 1 April 2017