5 months ago
BRIEF-South African Constitutional Court gives order on payment of social welfare grants
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-South African Constitutional Court gives order on payment of social welfare grants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* Net 1 UEPS -South African constitutional court gave order regarding continued payment of social grants when current contract between cash paymaster and Sassa expires

* Net 1 UEPS -essentially, current contract between cps and sassa has been extended for a further period of 12 months under current contract's terms

* Net 1 UEPS -Sassa, cash paymaster to ensure payment of social grants to grant beneficiaries from 1 April until entity other than CPS is able to do so

* Net 1 UEPS -declaration of invalidity of contract is further suspended for 12-month period from 1 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

