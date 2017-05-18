May 18 Nedbank

* Net interest income grew at mid-single digit levels

* Nedbank net interest income grew at mid-single digit levels

* Nedbank net interest margin (nim) for period widened ahead of full year 2016 level of 3,54% and q1 2016 level of 3,51%

* Nedbank non-interest revenue grew at low-to-mid single digit levels

* Nedbank group's share of eti's attributable loss of usd 427m for fourth-quarter in 2016 was approximately r1,2bn (q1 2016: r676m loss)

* It will now be more challenging to achieve full 2017 year guidance provided at time of release of our 2016 annual results