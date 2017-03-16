BRIEF-Invesco's CEO Martin Flanagan's 2016 total compensation $14.61 mln
* Ceo Martin Flanagan's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.61 million versus $15.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
March 16 South China Holdings Co Ltd
* Entered into loan agreement with Wealth Box whereby Phipnic agreed to grant to Wealth Box a loan for sum of HK$75.5 million
* Purpose of loan is to refinance outstanding principal under previous loan agreement
* Term of loan is three years commencing from date of drawdown of loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo Martin Flanagan's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.61 million versus $15.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
(Add details on latest data) March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since November on renewed safe-haven bids for bonds in doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 100,354 contrac