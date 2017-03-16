UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit lowest since Nov -CFTC

(Add details on latest data) March 24 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since November on renewed safe-haven bids for bonds in doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 100,354 contrac