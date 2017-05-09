FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.47
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrly economic eps per diluted share $0.72

* South Jersey Industries Inc - projecting an economic eps target for 2017 between $1.14 and $1.20

* South Jersey Industries Inc - do not anticipate additional dilution this year nor do we have additional plans to raise further equity in 2017

* Qtrly total operating revenues $425.8 million versus. $333 million - sec filing

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $362.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2qVCcPB Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.