BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.47

May 9 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrly economic eps per diluted share $0.72

* South Jersey Industries Inc - projecting an economic eps target for 2017 between $1.14 and $1.20

* South Jersey Industries Inc - do not anticipate additional dilution this year nor do we have additional plans to raise further equity in 2017

* Qtrly total operating revenues $425.8 million versus. $333 million - sec filing

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $362.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2qVCcPB Further company coverage: