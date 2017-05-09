BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners LP qtrly basic and diluted loss per common unit $ 0.19

May 9 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners Lp:

* Southcross Energy Partners L.P. Reports first quarter results

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - processed gas volumes during quarter averaged 256 mmcf/d, down 25pct compared to 343 mmcf/d for same period in prior year

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - expects that capital expenditures for full-year 2017 will be in range of $15 million to $20 million

* Qtrly total revenues $155.2 million versus $119.7 million

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common unit $ 0.19