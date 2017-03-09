March 9 Southcross Energy Partners Lp:
* Southcross Energy Partners Lp - qtrly basic and diluted
loss per common unit $0.58
* Southcross Energy Partners Lp sees capital expenditures
for 2017, including growth, maintenance expenditures, will be in
range of $14 million-$20 million
* Southcross Energy Partners - processed gas volumes during
quarter averaged 287 mmcf/d, decrease of 34% compared to 437
mmcf/d for same period in prior year
* Southcross Energy Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues
$159.72 million versus $165.74 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.62, revenue view $151.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
