June 16 Southeast Asia Properties & Finance Ltd :

* For year ended 31 March 2017, group recorded revenue of HK$532.1 million, an increase of 5.4 percent

* Profit for year attributable HK$95.8 million versus HK$37.2 million

* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of HK4.5 cents per ordinary share

* Board has recommended payment of a special dividend of HK10 cents per ordinary share