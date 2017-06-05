FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southern Co says Georgia Power,Westinghouse Electric,Wectec Global Project,Wectec Staffing enter amendment to interim assessment agreement
June 5, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Southern Co says Georgia Power,Westinghouse Electric,Wectec Global Project,Wectec Staffing enter amendment to interim assessment agreement

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Southern Co

* Southern Co-on June 3,georgia power,westinghouse electric co,wectec global project services,wectec staffing enter amendment to interim assessment agreement

* Southern Co says parties entered into third amendment solely to extend term of interim assessment agreement through june 5, 2017 - SEC filing

* Southern Co-extension of term for additional time as, among others, vogtle owners work to finalize agreement with toshiba regarding toshiba guarantee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

