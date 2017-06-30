EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as oil lifts Petrobras; political woes linger

SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA followed crude prices higher, though caution due to the country's political crisis lingered. Crude futures rose for the seventh straight session, in their longest bull run since April. Shares of Petrobras rose 1.8 percent, lifting the Bovespa stock index 1 percent. Shares of sewage and water utility Cia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SA advanced