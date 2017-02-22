FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southern Company reports Q4 revenue $5.18 billion
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Southern Co

* Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 revenue $5.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.42 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Says kilowatt-hour sales to retail customers increased 1.7 percent in Q4 of 2016 versus last year

* Southern Co - Sees 2017 earnings per share excluding items $2.90 - $3.02

* Southern Co - Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.57 excluding items

* Southern Co - Sees approximately 5 percent projected long-term EPS growth excluding items

* Southern Co sees estimated impact to 2021 EPS from Trump Administration plan of 15% tax rate to be slightly accretive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

